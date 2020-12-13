Most Rape Cases Filed After Consensual Relationships Turn Sour, Says Chhattisgarh Women's Body Chief

Chhattisgarh Women Commission President Kiran Mayee Nayak triggered controversy on Friday after she said most rape cases were lodged by women after their consensual relationships turned sour. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel defended Nayak, saying her comment must have been made on the basis of experience and data.

“In most cases, girls get into a consensual relationship, go for live-in, then lodge rape cases after relationships turn sour,” Nayak said on Friday, reported ANI. “If a married man lures a girl into an affair, she must understand whether the man is lying to them and whether he will help them survive or not. If that is not the case, both of them, mostly the women, approach the police,” she said.

The National Crime Records Bureau has made a made special mention of domestic violence in its report on violence against women in the state, and said it was the reason behind most of the crimes. It said that the majority of the cases under IPC were registered under "cruelty by husband or his relatives".

Nayak asked women to be "careful" and adjudge their "relationship and status" first. She added if women entered into any "such relationship", the result would always be bad.

She said the commission worked like a counsellor while settling domestic disputes. “Our efforts through the commission are to ensure that we settle as many domestic disputes as we can. For this, we often scold women and men, and try to convince them, in a way its counselling,” she said, the Hindustan Times reported.

Nayak advised young women against falling into trappings of "movie-like" romances as it would ruin their family's lives. “These days, there is a new trend that people prefer, to get married off at the age of 18. After a few years, when the couple has kids, they both find it difficult to survive,” she said.

Responding to her comments, Baghel said hers was constitutional post. "If she has said anything then it must be on the basis of her experience and on the basis of the data,” he told ANI.