Most Temples in Mathura, Vrindavan Shun Use of Alcohol-based Sanitisers, Decide to Remain Shut

The management of several temples in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan and Mathura, including Iskcon, Banke Bihari, Mukut Mukharvind and Shri Rang Nath Ji, decided to remain shut on Monday. One of the reasons cited by them is the government's guidelines which make the use of alcohol-based sanitisers inside the temple complex compulsory, The Times of India reported.

Ganesh Pehalwan from Govardhan's Mukut Mukharvind shrine told ToI that the temple's management decided against the opening of the temple and use of alcohol-based sanitisers inside the temple complex, which has been made compulsory under the new measures. He, however, added that LED screens had been installed outside the temple complex to enable darshan for the devotees.

Saurabh Das a representative of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) said that the temple in Vrindavan has decided that it would be open to the public for darshan only after June 15 because they would require time to provide training to their staff about the latest guidelines.

But Shri Krishna Janmasthan and a few other shrines have opened their doors for the public after they were given assurance by the administration that all necessary measures for crowd control would be taken.

AK Meena, the Superintendent of police (city) told ToI that a detailed plan for crowd control has been laid out which ensures that social distancing norms are implemented.

Meanwhile, Sarvagya Ram Mishra, the district magistrate held a detailed meeting with the board of many temples and informed them about the directives issued by the state governments regarding the reopening of religious places across Uttar Pradesh and assured them that all required steps for crowd management would be put in place, the report added.