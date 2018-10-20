English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Most Victims of Amritsar Train Tragedy Were Migrant Workers from UP and Bihar
A senior official in the district administration said most migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar work in an industrial area at a stone's throw away from the accident site and live nearby.
An angry crowd shouts slogans at the site of the train accident in Amritsar on Friday. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)
Amritsar: Most people who were mowed down by a speeding train in Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations Friday evening were migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, an official said on Saturday.
