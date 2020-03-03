Most-Wanted Criminal Carrying Rs 6.5 Lakh Reward Arrested from Gurgaon
A total of six imported pistols were recovered from the accused along with a huge cache of ammunition.
Representative image
New Delhi: A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said.
Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi.
The Special Cell was on the trail of Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time and on Tuesday morning traced them to Gurgaon, and surrounded their hideout, a senior officer said.
Finding no escape route, they surrendered before police, he added.
Gogi was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police and Rs. 2.5 Lakh from Haryana Police while Fajja had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head announced by Delhi Police. Rohit was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head from Delhi Police and Rs 1 lakh from Haryana Police.
The fourth accused was nabbed from Gurgaon.
A total of six imported pistols were recovered from the accused along with a huge cache of ammunition, they said.
