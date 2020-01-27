Mother Allegedly Murders Son by Choking Mouth with Cloth, Dumps Body in Bed Box

Chandigarh: A mother allegedly murdered her two-and-a-half-year-old son by choking his mouth with cloth before dumping him in a bed box, the police said here on Monday.

The case came to light in a house in Chandigarh's Burail area.

Police suspect that the woman eloped with her 'lover' after murdering the child.

The body of the boy was found by his father Dashrath Kumar in the house on Sunday.

In a police complaint, Kumar said when he returned home from work, he did not find his wife and son. Later, he found the body of the child concealed in a bed box and a glove stuffed in the mouth.

Kumar alleged that his six-month-old daughter also died under mysterious circumstances at his house on December 20 last year.

The police said the woman was arrested on Monday and an investigation is on.

