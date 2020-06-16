Mother and Daughter Drown in Jhelum River in J&K's Anantnag District

A mother and daughter duo drowned in the Jhelum river near Marhama Bajbhara area of ​​Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Saleema was washing vegetables on the banks of the river while her 12-year-old daughter Nighat was taking a bath when she slipped and fell in the river. Saleema jumped into the river to save her daughter but was swept away too.

A rescue operation was soon launched by a team of police and SDRF personnel following which Saleema's body was retrieved. However, Nighat could not be traced till this report was filed.

The rescue operation had to be halted due to nightfall. The administration has said that it will resume in the early hours of Wednesday morning and every effort would be made to trace the child.​