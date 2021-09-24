Mother Arrested for Killing Two Baby Daughters in Himachal’s Mandi

A woman has been arrested by police for murdering two baby daughters in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to police, two baby girls were found dead in a stream under the Sakodi bridge in Mandi on September 19. A few locals noticed the bodies of the babies and informed the police. After receiving the postmortem report, the police have booked a case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code for murder against the 28-year-old mother.

The accused woman was arrested a few hours after the police recovered the bodies of the baby girls.

A senior police officer stationed at Mandi district police headquarters said, “Both the minors died due to head fractures. The duo was thrown from the bridge by the accused mother.”

The accused has been identified as one Heena, a resident of Kangra district. She was produced before the court from where she was sent to police custody for five days.

“After scrutinising the CCTVs installed near the bridge we were able to identify the accused. She had confessed to her crime during questioning,” said Mandi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Sharma.

A senior police officer, part of the investigating team, said, “We during interrogation have learnt that a few years back she had eloped with her boyfriend leaving behind her husband and two daughters. She gave birth to two girls while staying with her boyfriend.”

The officer further added that after living for a few years with her boyfriend she wanted to return to her husband and live with him as before. “Heena murdered the two minors as she did not want to take them along with her,” said the officer.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri told the media that on the basis of the postmortem, circumstantial evidence and the accused’s confession, section 302 of the IPC has been added to the FIR.

