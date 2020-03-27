Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Mother Dairy Doubles Supply of Fruits, Vegetables to over 300 Tonnes a Day in Delhi-NCR

Before the lockdown, the supply was 160-180 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day in the Delhi-NCR through our Safal retail stores. Now, the supply is more than 300 tonnes every day.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mother Dairy booth
Representative Image.

Mother Dairy has doubled its supply of fruits and vegetables in the Delhi-NCR at over 300 tonnes per day to meet rise in demand amid the nationwide lockdown even as it faces some logistics challenges, a senior company official said on Friday.

"Before the lockdown, we used to supply 160-180 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day in the Delhi-NCR through our Safal retail stores. Now, we are supplying more than 300 tonnes every day," said Pradipta Sahoo, business head of Safal.

On Friday, Mother Dairy supplied 320 tonnes, he said adding that the company could increase the capacity up to 400 tonnes per day.

He pointed that there are logistics challenges like shortage of labourers and transportation issues but the company is managing.

"We are sourcing fruits and vegatables from Delhi and neighbouring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand," Sahoo said.

Mother Dairy is procuring onion from Maharashtra and potatoes from Agra in UP.

In fruits, Sahoo said the company is facing difficulties in supply of pineapple from Kerala, sweet lime from Andhra Pradesh and fresh coconut from Kerala.

Mother Dairy has enough stock of apples which it has stored in cold chain facility.

The company has more than 300 Safal stores across the NCR.

Sahoo said the company is enforcing safe distancing at its stores to check spread of coronavirus. It is also taking other precautionary measures in the entire supply chain.

Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier with sale of more than 30 lakh litres per day in the NCR.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram