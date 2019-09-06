Mother Dairy Hikes Cow Milk Price by Rs 2 Per Litre in Delhi-NCR from Today

New Delhi: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased the price of cow milk by Rs 2, to Rs 44 a litre, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from Friday.

The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk. However, there will be no increase in the rates of other variants of milk.

Raw cow milk prices have firmed up to the tune of Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 per litre in the last two-three months, said a Mother Dairy spokesperson. "Hence, we are compelled to increase the consumer prices of the cow milk variant."

"The prices as effective from September 6, 2019, are Rs 23 for 500 ml pack and Rs 44 for the one-litre pack. There has been no change in prices of other milk variants," the official said.

With Mother Dairy increasing the price of cow milk, other competitors like Amul and Parag Milk may also increase their price.

Mother Dairy supplies around 30 lakh tonne milk, of which eight lakh litres constitute cow milk, in the Delhi-NCR region.

In May, the company had hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre. In the case of cow milk, there was no increase in the one-litre pack, but the rate of the half-litre pack was increased by Rs 1.

