Mother Dairy Hikes Cow Milk Price by Rs 2 Per Litre in Delhi-NCR from Today
The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk. However, there will be no increase in rates of other variants of milk.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased the price of cow milk by Rs 2, to Rs 44 a litre, in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with effect from Friday.
The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk. However, there will be no increase in the rates of other variants of milk.
Raw cow milk prices have firmed up to the tune of Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 per litre in the last two-three months, said a Mother Dairy spokesperson. "Hence, we are compelled to increase the consumer prices of the cow milk variant."
"The prices as effective from September 6, 2019, are Rs 23 for 500 ml pack and Rs 44 for the one-litre pack. There has been no change in prices of other milk variants," the official said.
With Mother Dairy increasing the price of cow milk, other competitors like Amul and Parag Milk may also increase their price.
Mother Dairy supplies around 30 lakh tonne milk, of which eight lakh litres constitute cow milk, in the Delhi-NCR region.
In May, the company had hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre. In the case of cow milk, there was no increase in the one-litre pack, but the rate of the half-litre pack was increased by Rs 1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Posts Shirtless Picture and Sends Twitterverse Into a Frenzy
- Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box at Rs 3,999: Live TV Plus Netflix, Hotstar And More
- Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
- Watch: This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
- Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber: Does is Make Sense to Compare the Two?