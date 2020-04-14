Mother Dairy Makes Special Arrangement to Supply Milk and Dairy Products at Hotspots in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it has made special arrangements to supply milk and other dairy products at 61 hotspots of coronavirus pandemic across the national capital region.

Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR with per day sales of over 30 lakh per litre.

Mother Dairy has deployed 15 vehicles for supply of milk and other products to 61 hotspots across Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement.

This step has been taken by the company in collaboration with the various RWAs and the local authorities to ensure that consumers in lockdown have easy access to their daily essentials of milk and milk products, it added.

"Through the arrangement of vehicle distribution, Mother Dairy sells an average of 78,622 litres of milk per day in the located Hotspots areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad," the company spokesperson said.

With the rising cases of coronavirus, the government has identified many Hotspot areas across Delhi-NCR. The movement of residents is restricted and only limited outsider entry is permitted.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube