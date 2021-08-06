Mother-daughter Duo Among Three Killed as House Catches Fire in MP's Jabalpur

A woman, her seven-year-old daughter and sister were charred to death in a fire that broke out at a house in Gorabazar locality of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Friday, police said. The blaze erupted around 3 am, when five members of a family were asleep in their duplex house, sub-inspector Shadev Sahu of the Gorabazar police station said.

The security guard of the colony noticed smoke coming out of the house and raised an alarm, following which the fire department was pressed into service, the official said. Neha Soni (32), her sister Ritu Soni (39) and niece Pari, who were sleeping on the first floor of the house, were completely charred to death, while Neha's husband Aditya and mother-in-law Aruna (70) were rescued, he said.

According to the police, Aditya is employed with the West Central Railway, and Neha's sister Ritu and niece Pari had come down from Bhopal for a visit a few days ago. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the incident will be probed further, the official added.

