Mother-Daughter Duo, Boyfriend Beheaded 65-year-old Kolkata Woman, Reveals Probe

Kolkata: The probe into the gruesome murder of 65-year-old woman in Gariahat area has revealed that the victim's daughter-in-law and her boyfriend killed the elderly over property.

According to police, deceased Urmila Kumari's daughter-in-law Dimple Jund fell in love with a Punjab resident, Saurav Puri, after the death of her husband Mandip Kumar. The duo hatched a conspiracy to kill the 65-year-old along with Jund's daughter 18-year-old daughter Kanika.

"Based on circumstantial evidences, we found that Kumari's granddaughter helped Puri execute the murder, while Jund was in another flat with her other daughter," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said, adding that all the three accused have been arrested and they have confessed their crime.

The police officer further said that it was Puri who beheaded Devi. He was nabbed from Nabha in Punjab after interrogating the mother-daughter duo, Sharma said.

Local residents said that on the night of December 11, they heard Devi (the victim) screaming 'Gudia', 'Gudia', which is Kanika's nick name.

Elaborating on the motive behind killing, Sharma said that after the death of Jund's husband, she asked Devi for money, citing the future of her daughters. "Devi did agree to give some money. But Jund thought it wasn't sufficient and they frequently indulged in heated argument over property. In the meantime, she came in touch with Puri and eventually they planned to kill the elderly woman," the police officer said.

Earlier in July, concerned over elderly couples becoming easy target of anti-socials in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police to provide adequate security to them. They were also asked to prepare a list of such elderly people living in their respective police station areas.

Mamata took the initiative after she expressed shock over two double murder cases, which was reported at Netaji Nagar and Narendrapur area in Kolkata.

“Two families have died, one in Sonarpur and another in Netaji Nagar. I want the accused person should be arrested soon. If they are becoming easy target for their property, then police should look into this matter. They should not fall prey because of their property,” Mamata had said.

