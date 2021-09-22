Mother-Daughter Duo From South Africa Held With 4.95 Kg Heroin at Mumbai Airport

Two women were arrested at the Mumbai airport with nearly 5 kg of heroin by the Customs officials. The estimated value of the seized drug is around Rs 25 crore. The customs officials stopped a mother-daughter duo, who landed from Johannesburg, South Africa, and found the heroin concealed in the side pockets of their trolley bags. This discovery of 4.95 kg heroin is said to be one of the biggest seizures of drugs at the airport from individuals. A video shared by Indian Express on Twitter shows a customs officer tapering off the concealed heroin.

The mother-daughter duo had come to Mumbai via Doha by Qatar Airlines, and mentioned treatment of lung cancer as their reason for arrival in India, reported the Indian Express. The officials said this is one of the biggest seizures at the airport as passengers typically do not carry more than two kilograms at a time.

The two accused were presented before a court after their arrest and the court sent them to judicial custody till October 5.

The women, according to the customs officials, were promised $5000 per trip for smuggling heroin into India.

“Customs authorities are further investigating to find out the actual recipients and others involved in the drug racket in India,” an official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Recently, a massive consignment of heroin was busted at the Mundra port in Gujarat. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3,000 kg heroin worth over Rs 21,000 crore. This is the largest consignment caught by the DRI so far.

The shipment was imported by a Vijayawada-based company from Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. Sourced from Afghanistan, the heroin was to be taken to Delhi. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have targeted the Modi government over the massive consignment caught at the port owned by industrialist Gautam Adani.

