Mother-daughter Duo Held for Printing and Using Counterfeit Currency Notes
Mother-daughter Duo Held for Printing and Using Counterfeit Currency Notes

PTI

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 11:22 IST

Kottayam, India

Kerala police have arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly using fake currency notes to purchase lottery tickets from the Kottayam market.

Kottayam West Police arrested Ambalappuzha residents Vilasini (68) and her daughter Sheeba (34) on Thursday.

Vilasini was apprehended after a lottery shop owner grew suspicious over the notes she gave to purchase lottery tickets and informed the police.

Police took her into custody and found 14 fake notes of Rs 100 denomination and that her daughter was also involved in it.

Soon, police raided their rented house at Kurichi and found 31 fake notes of Rs 500, seven fake notes of Rs 200, and a few fake notes of other denominations. Police took Sheeba also into custody and seized a laptop, printer and a scanner which were used to make the fake notes.

Police said Sheeba began printing fake notes after learning it from the internet and suspect that she sent her mother to purchase provisions and other materials from small-scale traders.

