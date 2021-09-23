Mother, Daughter Fall To Death While Trying To Escape Hornet Attack in Hp’s Kangra

In a freak accident, a mother and her daughter lost their lives while trying to escape from being attacked by hornets. The mother daughter duo fell into a gorge and died while running away from a hornet attack. The incident has been reported from Bhadela Panchayat of Chamba district.

According to reports, the mother and daughter were cutting grass on the hill situated near Bhardota on Wednesday morning, when they were attacked by a swarm of hornets. On seeing the swarm charging at them, they tried to save themselves. While running, the daughter slipped and fell off a cliff and the mother, trying to save her, dived in right after her. But both of them fell into a 200-meter deep gorge.

The woman and her daughter have been identified as Tripta (32) and Isha, wife and daughter of Man Singh who is a resident of the Khadkiala village. The people who were working with them pulled the duo out of the ditch. Tripta had died on the spot. Ishs was taken to the Civil Hospital at Kihar but she died at the hospital.

A police team reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Both the dead bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital at Tissa for postmortem. Tehsildar Pawan Thakur said that the administration handed over a sum of Rs 30,000 to the family of the victims. SP Chamba Arul Kumar said that the mother and daughter died after falling in the gorge. The police have handed over the bodies to the family members after conducting the post-mortem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here