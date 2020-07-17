Mother & Daughter Set Themselves on Fire outside UP Assembly over Alleged Police Inaction in Property Dispute

A mother-daughter duo from Amethi allegedly set itself on fire on a busy road in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Friday.

Police personnel and a few journalists rescued the women and rushed them to the nearby civil hospital for treatment, where the condition of the mother is stated to be critical.

The duo allegedly had a dispute with a neighbour over a drain back home in Amethi and took the step after police inaction.

DCP Central Dinesh Singh said the mother, identified as Safia, has suffered 80% to 90% burns while the daughter, Gudia, has suffered 10% to 20% burns. "Both are undergoing treatment at civil hospital,” he said.

Gudia claimed that some miscreants back in their village had attacked her mother after the dispute and she was beaten up for protesting.

“When I reached the Jamo police station, the accused came there too and forced us out in front of the cops. An FIR was registered after the intervention of senior police officials after which we came back to our house. The culprits attacked our house later that night and assaulted me and my mother once again,” she said.

The duo then came to Lucknow after the issue was allegedly not addressed by the local police.

On Friday evening, both set themselves on fire after pouring flammable liquid on themselves.

The Lucknow Police is trying to get more details about the case from the Amethi police.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet alleged that the BJP government is not paying any heed to the woes of the poor.

“Two females tried self-immolation in front of the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow today. SP had got it constructed so that the people’s woes could be addressed without any bias but this BJP government is not listening to the problems of the poor,” he said.