Mother Dead, Son Battles For Life After Consuming Expired Medicines In Haryana's Karnal

A woman died and her son is battling for life after consuming expired medicines in Dalianpur village of Karnal district in Haryana. According to their family members, both mother and son were ill for the last few days. They were consuming the medicines regularly. One day, they both consumed expired medicines accidentally and were later hospitalized after their condition worsened. The woman died in the hospital, while her son is still in hospital in a serious condition. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Sadar police station in charge Baljeet said that initially they received information about the mother and son consuming some poisonous substances. But later it was confirmed that the deceased Dayavanti and her son Akshay were having fever, so both of them consumed some expired medicines unknowingly. After this the health of both of them deteriorated, and they were hospitalized.

Police said that Dayavanti died during treatment at the hospital and his son Akshay is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police said after the investigation, the correct information will come out whether the mother-son duo had consumed any toxic substance or this incident happened due to consumption of expired medicines.

In India, medicines available in the market are regulated as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and the Rules of 1945. As per law mentioning the expiry date of the medicines is mandatory.

The intake of expired medicines causes pain and complications in the patient’s body and could give rise to other problems or diseases.

