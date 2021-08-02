Mother Dies, Daughter in Hospital After Road Accident in Andhra's Srikakulam

A mother died and her daughter was injured in a road accident that took place in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred at the Purushothapuram check post on the Andhra-Odisha border on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Saraswati. She was a resident of a village in Kaviti Mandal in Srikakulam. She along with her husband Borubadra Mohanrao and her children were working as labourers in Berhampur city of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident took place when she was returning back to her home from Odisha.

She along with her family members used to return to their hometown every two months. On Saturday, they were on bikes on the way to their hometown. A lorry derailed in front of the bike at the Purushothapuram check post. The bike had a collision with the lorry and Saraswati died on the spot, while her daughter was admitted to a hospital.

Saraswati’s daughter received minor injuries as she was wearing a helmet. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and her condition is said to be normal.

The police have registered a case as per the complaint of the Saraswati husband. The police have also visited the incident spot and took samples of evidence for further investigation. The police have also sent the deceased body for post-mortem.

Earlier in May, a woman was killed in a road accident in Regidi Mandal of Srikakulam district. Fortunately in the incident, her two children survived. The woman was riding a scooter. She fell on the road when a sand lorry came from behind and collided with the vehicle she was riding. The woman had died on the spot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here