Mother Faces Strong Criticism for Pic of Baby’s Nursery. Read Why

Social media is a place where people keep sharing vignettes of their lives. Whether it is a trip or an event, people share everything on social media. However, there are numerous downsides to this as well. The slightest faux pas can get you trolled brutally.

A mother, named Nancy, posted a picture of her baby girl’s nursery on the Australian Facebook group Smart Home Decor and Hacks. The room was decorated beautifully, with gray carpet, white furniture, and a large painting that was positioned directly above the baby cot. There is even a beautiful potted plant visible in the corner of the room. However, minutes after she posted the picture, comments started pouring in about the huge mistake she made while planning the room decor. Among the general criticisms, some people even went so far as to say that she did not love her child as much as she should.

The subject of the hullabaloo was the life-sized portrait that she had hung directly above the baby cot. The people commenting on the photo said that she had endangered the life of the child because the portrait can fall down on the infant’s head if she tries to stand up on the cot.

One user wrote, “I don’t want to be a negative Nancy, but I highly recommend you move that picture to a different wall. That’s just a disaster waiting to happen.” Almost everyone urged her to be careful and said hanging the picture there was dangerous.

The woman who shared the pic wrote that they will make adjustments before the baby starts sleeping in the cot. “I am a parent myself already too and will always ensure my children’s safety is at the forefront,” 7 news quoted her as saying.

Every year in Australia, around 150 babies die owing to such freak accidents, and around 68,000 are hospitalised, according to Daily Mail.

