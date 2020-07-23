Mother Fights Bike-borne Kidnappers to Save 4-year-old Daughter in Delhi, Incident Caught on Camera

A mother of a four-year-old girl thwarted a kidnapping attempt on her daughter as she fought two motorcycle-borne men sent by her brother-in-law to abduct the child to extort money from her father in east Delhi.

The whole incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police said the 27-year-old uncle of the girl, who planned the kidnapping of the minor girl to exhort money from her parents, was arrested along with his associate in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday.

Upender, a resident of Krishna Nagar, had planned to abduct his niece in order to extort around Rs 30 to 35 lakh from his brother. However, his plan failed and he was arrested on Wednesday from Krishan Nagar, a senior police officer said.

The mother of the four-year-old girl fought with the two motorcycle-borne men, sent by Upender, and saved her daughter from being kidnapped.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen pulling her daughter from the clutches of the abductors. She pushes the motorcycle rider and the two-wheeler falls on the ground, following which the pillion rider starts running. Later, the rider speeds away the two-wheeler.

One of the neighbours of the victim starts running after the accused persons. Another neighbour parks his scooter in the middle of the road to block their way and nab them. However, both the accused manage to escape the spot.

Police received information regarding an attempt of kidnapping of a four-year-old girl at Shakarpur area on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, they found the accused persons had left a motorcycle and a bag containing one country-made pistol with four live cartridges, police said.

The accused came to the house of the victim around 4 pm and asked for water. When the mother of the girl went inside to bring the water, they tried to abduct the minor. However, the woman saw it and successfully managed to free her daughter, police said.

The accused were doing a recee of the area since the last one week. One of the CCTV footages captured their presence in the area two days ago, police said.

During investigation, police found that the motorcycle had a fake number plate. Later, the owner of the motorcycle was identified as Dheeraj (24), a resident of New Govindpura, through its chassis and engine numbers, they said.

"Police reached at New Govindpura and found that Dheeraj had vacated the rented house five-years-ago. Later, he was arrested from Jagatpuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said.

During interrogation, Dheeraj said Upender, the uncle of victim, was the main conspirator. Upender knew Dheeraj and hatched a conspiracy with him to kidnap the daughter of his brother and promised to give him Rs 1 lakh. On his information, Upender was arrested on Wednesday from the Krishna Nagar area, Singh said.

Police said that Upender is married and has a daughter. Dheeraj also has a daughter.

Upender said he was in debt and planned to extort money from his brother who owns a garment store in Gandhi Nagar, police said, adding that they are trying to nab the absconding accused.