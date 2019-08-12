Mother Held on to Baby's Hand Even in Death, Sight Leaves Rescue Men in Tears in Flood-hit Kerala

Malappuram: The lifeless bodies of a mother and her infant child were recovered with their hands still clasped together tightly, leaving many a rescue personnel teary-eyed at nearby Kottakkunnu, a hilly area in Kerala which was rocked by massive landslides two days ago.

It is believed that the woman, Geethu, 21, was resting with her one-and-half-year old son Dhruv, holding his hand, when the unexpected flood fury and landslide swept them away on Friday afternoon.

After hours of search, the bodies of Geethu, wife of Sarath, and the child were recovered by rescue personnel on Sunday.

It was heart-wrenching for local people and the rescue officials to see the bodies of the mother and child beneath the piles of mud and slush, their hands clasped together.

While Sarath had escaped unhurt, the body of his mother, Sarojini was recovered on Monday.

Sarath and his family stayed in a rented house at Kottakkunnu, a fragile area in Malappuram, which had witnessed widespread destruction in the heavy rains and series of landslides last week.

