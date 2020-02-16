Take the pledge to vote

Mother Jumps off Mumbai Building after Daughter Tries to Kill Herself by Drinking Phenyl, Dies

A senior police officer said that the mother and daughter had a fight over a box of bangles after which the latter consumed phenyl in front of the family members.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
Mother Jumps off Mumbai Building after Daughter Tries to Kill Herself by Drinking Phenyl, Dies
Mumbai: A 52-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Lokhandwala Market area in Oshiwara here on Sunday evening, some time after her daughter consumed a disinfectant and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal Sagar and her daughter, Priya, had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyl in front of her family members.

"When the family members returned after admitting Priya to a nearby hospital, they could not find Shashi in the house. They mounted a search and found her body on the ledge on the second floor. She seems to have jumped off the building. An accidental death case has been registered," Bangar said.

