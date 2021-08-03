Mother Kills Mentally Challenged Daughter in Maharashtra's Sangli

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her 2-year-old mentally challenged daughter in Sangli district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred in the Sanjay Nagar police station area of Sangli city on Sunday. The accused mother, Revati, strangulated her daughter in the afternoon when no one was at home. Now, the police are interrogating the accused after taking her into custody.

According to the police, Revati killed her daughter as she was angry over the fact that her daughter is mentally challenged since birth. Revati was living with his family members and on Sunday afternoon, everyone had gone to the market. In the absence of other family members Revati strangulated her daughter, police said.

The police rushed to the incident spot after getting information about the incident. The police have sent the deceased’s body for autopsy and arrested the accused mother on charges of murder.

The police have said that accused Revati will be produced in court soon. The Police officials said that they will demand strict punishment from the court for Revati. According to police, they will demand that she should be hanged to death for killing her own daughter and diminishing the relationship between a mother and a child.

The police have also seen the birth certificate of Revati’s daughter and it was confirmed that her daughter was born with a mental illness. The police have also questioned the family members and neighbours to know the behavior of Revati towards her daughter. The family members said that they are shocked over the incident.

Now, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to take further action in the case. The police have maintained that they will investigate the case and get all the details surrounding the murder incident.

