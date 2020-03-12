Take the pledge to vote

Mother of Coronavirus-infected Man from Delhi's Janakpuri Tests Positive, Sixth Case in Capital

The woman is aged 69 years and is admitted to RML Hospital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy.

Updated:March 12, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Mother of Coronavirus-infected Man from Delhi's Janakpuri Tests Positive, Sixth Case in Capital
Passengers wear masks while travelling in a metro in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The mother of a 46-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, has also been detected with the virus, making her the sixth patient in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The woman is aged 69 years and is admitted to RML Hospital. Her son has a history of travel to Japan, Geneva and Italy. They are residents of West Delhi's Janakpuri.

Eight other members of their family were found to be asymptomatic.

