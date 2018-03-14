Mother of Kashmiri Journalist Accused of Stone Pelting Relieved After He Gets Bail

The mother of Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested for allegedly pelting stones six months ago, heaved a sigh of relief after he was granted bail by a special court in Delhi.The court on Tuesday ruled that there was no evidence to suggest that Yousuf was involvement in subversive acts, granting him bail against two sureties amounting to Rs 50,000.Some 35 Kashmiri journalists based in Delhi came together to organise his bail surety as he could not.Rubina Begum, Kamran's mother, told CNN-News18 that she is relieved that her son is finally out of jail. She said she could not speak to him or her brother since morning because they were busy with some paperwork to get him released.''I am eagerly waiting for Kamran to return so that I can kiss and hug him,'' she said.''We had always maintained he is innocent. I am grateful to God, court, his counsel and media for helping in his release,'' she added over the phone from her Pulwama residence.Asked if Yusuf will continue to pursue his job, she said, “Nothing is decided yet. Whatever he wants to be and do in life, I will support him. But now I want him to be before my eyes.”''If you ask my personal opinion, I would not want him to be a photojournalist. But he is grown up boy and I cannot force him,'' she added.Begum, who is separated from her husband, lives with Yousuf in a small house in Tahab village. She said the house was built by her father.''My brother met all the expenses in Kamran's case. The lawyers who are fighting his case are very kind. They did not charge for their services,'' she said.She recounted that the last six months were painful and a period of great struggle for her family. But now that he is set free, we hope all the troubles are over.“I thank God that my son is free now,” she said. In fact the village was jubilant and many relatives and neighbours turned up to share the news of his release.''Friends of Yusuf from Pulwama also said they believed he was innocent from the start.Yusuf and 11 others were chargesheeted and booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in September 6 by the National Investigation agency, two days after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested him in his native Pulwama district, accusing him stone pelting and ‘subversive activity’.