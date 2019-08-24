Mother Son Duo Electrocuted by Table Fan in UP, Father Gets Injured While Saving Them
The incident took place when the deceased tried to position the table fan towards him and received a shock.
Representative image.
Hardoi (UP): A woman and her son died after being electrocuted by a table fan here on Saturday, police said. The woman's husband also received an electric shock while trying to save the two, they said.
The deceased were identified as Ramadevi (46) and her son Opendra Singh (26), the police said.
The incident took place in Jagdish Khera village under Beniganj police station when Opendra tried to position the table fan towards him and received a shock. Ramadevi rushed to save him and also received an electric shock, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanjay Singh.
Ramadevi's husband, Vijaypal, who tried to save her and Opendra, also received an electric shock, he said.
The three were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Ramadevi and Opendra dead. Vijaypal is undergoing treatment, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Kapil Sharma Trolled for Issuing Appeal in Support of Punjab Flood Victims Only
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce
- Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones