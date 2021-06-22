Mother, Son Killed in Car Crash on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

A mother and her son were killed in a road accident on the Yamuna expressway in Mathura in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 22. The accident also left the father and daughter critically injured. The duo was initially admitted to a nearby hospital but was soon referred to Agra due to their serious condition. According to police, Ramesh Chandra was returning to Delhi with his family after conducting his daughter’s marriage at a hotel in Agra. Chandra was accompanied by his wife, son and a daughter in their Swift car.

As soon as the family reached near Baldeo town, the speeding car hit a culvert and turned upside down. The accident killed the mother, Santosh, and her son, Abhishek, on the spot. Chandra and daughter Heena were critically injured. The accident has sent the Chandra family and their relatives into a state of sadness.

According to the police, the accident took place as the driver was in a possible state of drowsiness after attending the marriage ceremony. The authorities also found gold jewellery in the car, and have taken them into possession. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and expect to find a conclusive result soon.

The Yamuna expressway, like other speedways, has witnessed several road accidents. Around 36 people were injured after a double-decker bus turned turtle on the Yamuna expressway in Mathura on Monday. The Delhi-bound commercial vehicle had more than 100 passengers, including labourers, and was coming from Bihar’s Madhubani. When the bus reached Mathura, its front wheels came off which disrupted its balance, and it overturned.

In another accident which occured last week on the Yamuna expressway, a car hit a stationary truck in Greater Noida which left three people dead and one injured.

Fortunately, the government has started installing crash barriers on the expressway to make the speedway safe for commuters. The 42-km stretch from Greater Noida to Jewar will be covered in the first phase.

