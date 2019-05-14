Take the pledge to vote

Mother-son Set Ablaze by Moneylender Dies in Nagpur Hospital

Police said the lender, who sustained burn injuries in the incident and is hospitalised, has been booked for murder and will be arrested soon.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Representative image.
Nagpur: A woman and her son who were allegedly set ablaze by a moneylender for non-repayment of a loan died Tuesday in a hospital in Nagpur, police said.

Kalpana Harinkhade's husband Harishchandra had taken Rs 3 lakh from moneylender Jasbir Bhatia, police said.

"Harishchandra had returned Rs 2 lakh to the accused and was supposed to give Rs 60,000 on May 7. However, when he failed to pay the amount, Bhatia poured petrol and set ablaze Kalpana and her son Piyush. She suffered 60% burns, while her son suffered 30%. They died on Tuesday day at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur," said Inspector Prakash Hake of Chandrapur police.

Bhatia, who sustained burn injuries in the incident and is hospitalised, has been booked for murder and will be arrested soon, he added.
