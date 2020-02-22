Mother Strangles 9-Year-Old Son to Death After He Threatens to Reveal Her Affair in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here on Saturday.

The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangulated the boy using a towel at home.

The woman's husband works with a borewell drilling firm and used to regularly go out on work, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son, they added.

