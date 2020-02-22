Mother Strangles 9-Year-Old Son to Death After He Threatens to Reveal Her Affair in Telangana
The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangulated the boy using a towel at home.
A case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son.
Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here on Saturday.
The woman's husband works with a borewell drilling firm and used to regularly go out on work, police said.
Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son, they added.
