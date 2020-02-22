Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Mother Strangles 9-Year-Old Son to Death After He Threatens to Reveal Her Affair in Telangana

The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangulated the boy using a towel at home.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mother Strangles 9-Year-Old Son to Death After He Threatens to Reveal Her Affair in Telangana
A case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son.

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here on Saturday.

The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the 30-year-old woman strangulated the boy using a towel at home.

The woman's husband works with a borewell drilling firm and used to regularly go out on work, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and she confessed to killing her son, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram