Mother Teresa's 109th Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Nobel Laureate

The founder of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, Mother Teresa received a number of honours during her lifetime including the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
Mother Teresa's 109th Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Nobel Laureate
File photo of Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa. (Reuters)
Canonised on September 4, 2016, Saint Teresa Of Calcutta better known as Mother Teresa was born in Skopje on August 26, 1910. The founder of Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta, Teresa received a number of honours during her lifetime including the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

On Mother Teresa's 109 birth anniversary, here are a few inspiring quotes by her

We need to find God, and he cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature - trees, flowers, grass- grows in silence; see the stars, the moon and the sun, how they move in silence... We need silence to be able to touch souls.

We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do.

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

Love is a fruit in season at all times, and within reach of every hand.

Peace begins with a smile.

We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.

Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.

Let us touch the dying, the poor, the lonely and the unwanted according to the graces we have received and let us not be ashamed or slow to do the humble work.

Love begins by taking care of the closest ones - the ones at home.

If you want a love message to be heard, it has got to be sent out. To keep a lamp burning, we have to keep putting oil in it.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
