English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mother’s Day 2019: 10 Affordable Last-minute Gifts for Your Mother
On this Mother's day, books are a perfect gift for avid readers, and if your mother is one of them, then you will have plenty of options.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ArtMarie / Istock.com)
Loading...
It’s Mother’s Day 2019. And if you haven’t bought a gift for your mom yet, don’t worry. Save yourself some guilt and stress and read on to know the 10 best affordable last-minute gifting ideas that will charm your mother for sure.
GIFT CARDS: A gift card is the best way to let your mother choose her own gift without coming across as cold or distant. So, the recipient is happy with the gift and you don’t have to rack your brains. Most online retailers – Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cafe Coffe Day, Nykaa etc -- offer E-Gift Vouchers or Gift cards, which can be loaded with the amount as low as Rs 500.
FRAMED PHOTOS: Framing photos is easy, fast and affordable and converts special moments into a lifetime memory. Photos of loved ones are instant source of joy and can also make for a great personalised decor piece for your abode.
COSMETICS: Women can never have enough of it. Anything from makeup to skincare or haircare or fragrances can make your mother jump with joy. And to top it all, you won’t need to spend a bomb on it.
LUNCH/DINNER DATE: Quality time is the best gift you can give to your mother. Either visit her favourite restaurant or try a new food outlet, she will be more than happy to spend some good time with you.
SALON SESSION: You can pamper your mother by gifting her a massage session or a facial, or just help her get a makeover by getting a good haircut. A good salon session can be the biggest stress-buster for your mother.
A TAROT CARD/ASTROLOGY SESSION: If you are mother is an astrology-enthusiast, she would love an exclusive session with an astrologer or a tarot card reader. You can easily find them in your city and book a session by paying Rs500-1000 for an hour.
BOOKS: Books are a perfect gift for avid readers, and if your mother is one of them, then you will have plenty of options. Choose a bestseller or something she has been planning to read for a long time. She will always associate the pleasure of reading that particular book with you.
GYM/YOGA MEMBERSHIP: If your mother is a fitness enthusiast, then what better gift than a monthly membership of a gym, or a yoga class. Your little gift can prove to be a life-transformational move for her.
HOBBY CLASS: Art and craft, swimming, baking, dancing, music or driving—there must be something that your mom wanted to learn but could never find the time. Enrol her in one such hobby class this year and help her tick one of those boxes.
A BOUQUET OF FLOWERS: A bouquet of flowers is an evergreen gifting option that can never fail. Flowers make wonderful gifts provided they are given with a thought. Add a personalized note and it will work like a charm. You can explore a variety of fresh vibrant flowers such as roses, tulips, orchids, carnations or sunflowers, depending on your mother’s taste.
GIFT CARDS: A gift card is the best way to let your mother choose her own gift without coming across as cold or distant. So, the recipient is happy with the gift and you don’t have to rack your brains. Most online retailers – Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cafe Coffe Day, Nykaa etc -- offer E-Gift Vouchers or Gift cards, which can be loaded with the amount as low as Rs 500.
FRAMED PHOTOS: Framing photos is easy, fast and affordable and converts special moments into a lifetime memory. Photos of loved ones are instant source of joy and can also make for a great personalised decor piece for your abode.
COSMETICS: Women can never have enough of it. Anything from makeup to skincare or haircare or fragrances can make your mother jump with joy. And to top it all, you won’t need to spend a bomb on it.
LUNCH/DINNER DATE: Quality time is the best gift you can give to your mother. Either visit her favourite restaurant or try a new food outlet, she will be more than happy to spend some good time with you.
SALON SESSION: You can pamper your mother by gifting her a massage session or a facial, or just help her get a makeover by getting a good haircut. A good salon session can be the biggest stress-buster for your mother.
A TAROT CARD/ASTROLOGY SESSION: If you are mother is an astrology-enthusiast, she would love an exclusive session with an astrologer or a tarot card reader. You can easily find them in your city and book a session by paying Rs500-1000 for an hour.
BOOKS: Books are a perfect gift for avid readers, and if your mother is one of them, then you will have plenty of options. Choose a bestseller or something she has been planning to read for a long time. She will always associate the pleasure of reading that particular book with you.
GYM/YOGA MEMBERSHIP: If your mother is a fitness enthusiast, then what better gift than a monthly membership of a gym, or a yoga class. Your little gift can prove to be a life-transformational move for her.
HOBBY CLASS: Art and craft, swimming, baking, dancing, music or driving—there must be something that your mom wanted to learn but could never find the time. Enrol her in one such hobby class this year and help her tick one of those boxes.
A BOUQUET OF FLOWERS: A bouquet of flowers is an evergreen gifting option that can never fail. Flowers make wonderful gifts provided they are given with a thought. Add a personalized note and it will work like a charm. You can explore a variety of fresh vibrant flowers such as roses, tulips, orchids, carnations or sunflowers, depending on your mother’s taste.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: ZEE5’s Badnam Gali Makes for a Good Mother’s Day Watch
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- Katy Perry Loves 'Desi' Twist to Her Met Gala Look
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results