Mother’s Day 2019: Five Unique Ways to Make Your Mom Feel Special

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the beauty called motherhood and tell them how they are God's greatest gifts to us. While giving her breakfast in bed, or making dinner for her, or even taking her to a spa on Mother's Day all sound like a beautiful way to celebrate, we share ways in which you could perhaps make your mum's day even more special on Mother's Day.This is perhaps the best gift you could give her. Ask everyone in the family to pitch in and let her just sit back and relax. Give her a big bowl of chocolate ice-cream while you are at it. You cannot go wrong!Ask everyone in your family to tell you about their favourite memories with your mother and store them in a jar. On Mother's Day, sit down with your mother and let her read all those little stories you have written downFigure out which is your mum's favourite plant and together with her, plant it in a prominent place in your garden, or keep the pot in a place she will love to visit every day in the house. As the years go by, visit the tree every Mother's Day to remember the love and appreciation you have for your mum.Schedule a time with your mother to volunteer at one of her favourite charities. You could also take her to a local orphanage or a school for the less privileged and spends some time with them.Pack a simple picnic lunch with all that your mum loves eating. Maybe y can ask elders in her family and figure out what her childhood favourites were. Pick a quiet picnic spot and spend the time talking and laughing about life on Mother’s Day.