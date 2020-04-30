Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Mother's Woes: UP Man Goes to Buy Groceries Amid Lockdown, Returns With His Bride

The 26-year-old groom Guddu said he married his wife Savita two months ago in Haridwar but was unable to avail the marriage certificate amid the nationwide lockdown.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation only.
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Ghaziabad's Sahibabad district police were surprised by a mother's woes on Wednesday after she complained that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he instead returned with his bride.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," the mother was quoted as saying by ANI.

When the police asked Guddu, the 26-year-old groom about the incident, he said that he married his wife, Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj temple in Haridwar. However, he was unable to avail the marriage certificate due to lack of witnesses. Later, when he decided to revisit the Uttarakhand town for the document, the lockdown restrictions had already been imposed.

He told officials that his wife had been staying at a rented accommodation in Delhi since then. He decided to take her to his home on Wednesday after the homeowner asked her to vacate the flat due to the lockdown.

The police department suggested the couple solve the family feud and asked the flat owner to let Guddu and Savita stay in the rented accommodation during the lockdown period.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,991,251

    +10,497*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,190,743

    +33,284*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,124

    +15,030*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,368

    +7,757*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres