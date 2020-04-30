Mother's Woes: UP Man Goes to Buy Groceries Amid Lockdown, Returns With His Bride

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Ghaziabad's Sahibabad district police were surprised by a mother's woes on Wednesday after she complained that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he instead returned with his bride.

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," the mother was quoted as saying by ANI.

When the police asked Guddu, the 26-year-old groom about the incident, he said that he married his wife, Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj temple in Haridwar. However, he was unable to avail the marriage certificate due to lack of witnesses. Later, when he decided to revisit the Uttarakhand town for the document, the lockdown restrictions had already been imposed.

He told officials that his wife had been staying at a rented accommodation in Delhi since then. He decided to take her to his home on Wednesday after the homeowner asked her to vacate the flat due to the lockdown.

The police department suggested the couple solve the family feud and asked the flat owner to let Guddu and Savita stay in the rented accommodation during the lockdown period.

