'Motivated, Misleading & Mischievous': India Responds to Comments by Islamic Nations' Group on Prophet Remark Row

India on Monday categorically rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement amid controversy over remarks by former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad and his wife.

It lashed out at the Islamic nations body and called it regrettable that the OIC Secretariat has again made “motivated, misleading and mischievous” comments.

“We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The he Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions,” read a statement by the foreign ministry.

The OIC had slammed India for the comments against Prophet and called upon the UN to take necessary measures to address “the practices targeting Muslims in India.” The body was joined by Pakistan, which New Delhi has accused of manipulating OIC’s agenda, in condemning the remarks by BJP functionaries.

The ministry responded by saying that the comments were made by certain individuals and doesn’t reflect the views of the Indian government.

“The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies,” it added.

“It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions,” the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, Qatar and Kuwait had summoned India’s Ambassadors and handed over to them protest notes on what the Gulf countries called categorical “rejection and condemnation” of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

The spokesperson of the Indian Embassy said that a strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.

The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

