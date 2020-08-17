Moto E7 Plus Speculated to Feature Snapdragon 460 Processor, 5,000mAh Battery

A new budget Motorola smartphone is doing the rounds of the internet and could launch very soon. According to reports, the Moto E7 Plus is in the works and could be a new addition to the Motorola lineup. Several leaks have pointed out to the existence of the device including one from well-known tipster, Evan Blass. According to a post by Blass on Twitter, the Moto E7 Plus is expected to come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset. This would mean that the smartphone would be the first to come with this chipset. He also suggests that the smartphone will come with a 5000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to have a dual 48-megapixel camera setup at the back. There is also the mention of ‘Night Vision’ which is likely a night mode for the camera.

Previously leaked images of the Moto E7 suggests that the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port, a water drop notch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The smartphone is also expected to run on Android 10 out of the box. There is no clarity on when exactly this new smartphone will officially launch, but considering the Moto E6 Plus made its debut in September 2019, we might have to wait a few days.