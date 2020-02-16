Take the pledge to vote

Motor Cycle Rider Slips, Dies While Doing Facebook Live

According to the victim's family, the accident happened when he was heading for his home at Dhiborpara in Ukhra after offering prayers at a local Kali temple on Saturday evening.

IANS

February 16, 2020
Kolkata: A 24-year-old motor cycle rider died when he lost control and fell while doing Facebook live in Andal of West Bengal's West Burdwan district, his family said on Sunday.

Chanchal Dhibor, who sustained a head injury, was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Saturday night.

According to the victim's family, the accident happened when he was heading for his home at Dhiborpara in Ukhra after offering prayers at a local Kali temple on Saturday evening.

"He was live on Facebook while riding the bike. And during a momentary lapse in concentration, he fell and got the head injury which proved fatal," a family member said.

