Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

The daring daylight raid took place when the police party was transporting the convict to Yamunanagar from Karnal after a hearing. Two policemen were injured in the attack.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at police personnel in Karnal Tuesday and managed to free from custody a convict they were transporting from a court, officials said.

The daring daylight raid took place when the police party was transporting the convict to Yamunanagar from Karnal after a hearing. Two policemen were injured in the attack, they said.

Sunil (23), alias Kheera, a resident of Panipat, is a convict in a dacoity case and was undergoing trial in five other cases of heinous crimes, an official spokesperson said here.

"He was freed by three assailants, who shot and injured two police officials escorting him at New Bus Stand, Indri Road Karnal," he said. The injured policemen were taken to a hospital.

After the incident, Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information leading to the arrest of Sunil and the three assailants.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava has ordered officials to ensure that all four are caught at the earliest, the spokesperson said. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram