Motorcycle-borne Youth Throws Acid on Two Women in Haryana's Ambala

The incident took place in Alawpur village when the women were on a morning walk. Passersby helped them after they heard their cries, police said.

PTI

February 29, 2020
Motorcycle-borne Youth Throws Acid on Two Women in Haryana's Ambala
Ambala: Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sonia (28) and her relative Binder (23), police said, adding the women were rushed to MM Medical College at Mulana.

The incident took place in Alawpur village when the women were on a morning walk, they said. A youth came on a motorcycle and threw acid on them. He then fled the spot, police said. Passersby helped the women after they heard their cries, they said.

Police said they have registered a case and investigation was underway.

