Motorcycle-borne Youth Throws Acid on Two Women in Haryana's Ambala
The incident took place in Alawpur village when the women were on a morning walk. Passersby helped them after they heard their cries, police said.
Image for representation only.
Ambala: Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said.
The victims were identified as Sonia (28) and her relative Binder (23), police said, adding the women were rushed to MM Medical College at Mulana.
The incident took place in Alawpur village when the women were on a morning walk, they said. A youth came on a motorcycle and threw acid on them. He then fled the spot, police said. Passersby helped the women after they heard their cries, they said.
Police said they have registered a case and investigation was underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leap Day 'Babies' are Celebrating Their Birthdays on Special Cruise Ship for 'Leaplings'
- Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important