Motorcycle Used in Gauri Lankesh Murder Seized: Maharashtra ATS
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police and the Maharashtra ATS are probing links of the accused involved in the case in Maharashtra, the official said.
Mumbai: The motorcycle used in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has been found, a senior official of Maharashtra Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad said late Saturday evening.
During the probe, the motorcycle used in the murder was found, he said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting probe in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's murder case, had said last month some of the accused arrested in the Lankesh case were also involved in the Dabholkar murder conspiracy.
While Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune in August 2013, Lankesh was killed at her house in Bengaluru in September 2017.
