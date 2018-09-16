GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Motorcycle Used in Gauri Lankesh Murder Seized: Maharashtra ATS

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police and the Maharashtra ATS are probing links of the accused involved in the case in Maharashtra, the official said.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 7:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Motorcycle Used in Gauri Lankesh Murder Seized: Maharashtra ATS
File photo of Gauri Lankesh.
Loading...
Mumbai: The motorcycle used in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh has been found, a senior official of Maharashtra Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad said late Saturday evening.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police and the Maharashtra ATS are probing links of the accused involved in the case in Maharashtra, the official said.

During the probe, the motorcycle used in the murder was found, he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting probe in the rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's murder case, had said last month some of the accused arrested in the Lankesh case were also involved in the Dabholkar murder conspiracy.

While Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune in August 2013, Lankesh was killed at her house in Bengaluru in September 2017.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...