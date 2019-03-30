LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Motorcyclist, Pillion Wounded in Pulwama After Soldiers Open Fire

The motorcyclist, reportedly, ignored the signal to stop from soldiers for routine checking.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Jammu: Soldiers shot and wounded a motorcyclist and his pillion rider in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when they ignored a signal to stop for a routine check.

"A motorcyclist, identified as Shahid Farooq, ignored a signal from soldiers in Bandzoo area around 6.15 p.m. A soldier then fired a few shots," a police source said.

"The motorcyclist and his pillion rider, Suhail Dar, were injured in the firing," the source said. Both have been shifted to Srinagar for treatment.
