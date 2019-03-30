English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorcyclist, Pillion Wounded in Pulwama After Soldiers Open Fire
The motorcyclist, reportedly, ignored the signal to stop from soldiers for routine checking.
Representative image (Reuters)
Jammu: Soldiers shot and wounded a motorcyclist and his pillion rider in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when they ignored a signal to stop for a routine check.
"A motorcyclist, identified as Shahid Farooq, ignored a signal from soldiers in Bandzoo area around 6.15 p.m. A soldier then fired a few shots," a police source said.
"The motorcyclist and his pillion rider, Suhail Dar, were injured in the firing," the source said. Both have been shifted to Srinagar for treatment.
