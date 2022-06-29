Tamil Nadu: Vellore Man Shocked as Cement Road Laid Along With His Parked Two-wheeler

In a bizarre incident, the cement road that has been laid by Vellore corporation has taken the people of the city by surprise. The cement road that was laid under the Smart City project, has been laid along with a parked two-wheeler.

The corporation has been selected for the Smart City project and various works are progressing faster in the city.

On the day of the incident, one Shiva from Kalikambal Temple Street in Vellore Main Bazaar parked his two-wheeler in front of his shop as usual. When the man came down the next day morning, he was shocked to see that the cement road was laid along with his bike overnight.

Moved by the scene of the road being paved with the two-wheeler parked on the street, many came forward to help Shiva in rescuing the two-wheeler, but it could not be picked up as the cement mixture was depleted. However, after hours of trying, Shiva’s bike was recovered from the grip of the cement road.

The corporation not only laid the road along with a parked two-wheeler, but the road was also partially laid without removing the debris, stones or blocks from the street.

