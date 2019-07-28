Take the pledge to vote

Motorman Halts Speeding Train to Save Youth Lying on Track in Mumbai

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour line route when the train was travelling at a speed of 80 km/hour.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Motorman Halts Speeding Train to Save Youth Lying on Track in Mumbai
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: An alert motorman of a Mumbai suburban train on Sunday saved the life of a youth who was trying to commit suicide by lying onto a railway track near Mankhurd railway station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour line route when the train was travelling at a speed of 80 km/hour.

The motorman of the CSMT-bound train, Narendra Talekar, applied emergency brakes when he spotted a youth lying on the railway track, the officials said, adding that the train came to a halt just a few metres away from the youth.

Talekar then got off his cabin, counselled the teenager and handed him over to locals before moving on.

