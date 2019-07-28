English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorman Halts Speeding Train to Save Youth Lying on Track in Mumbai
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour line route when the train was travelling at a speed of 80 km/hour.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: An alert motorman of a Mumbai suburban train on Sunday saved the life of a youth who was trying to commit suicide by lying onto a railway track near Mankhurd railway station, officials said.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour line route when the train was travelling at a speed of 80 km/hour.
The motorman of the CSMT-bound train, Narendra Talekar, applied emergency brakes when he spotted a youth lying on the railway track, the officials said, adding that the train came to a halt just a few metres away from the youth.
Talekar then got off his cabin, counselled the teenager and handed him over to locals before moving on.
