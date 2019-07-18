Motorman in Maharashtra Stops Train Midway to Urinate on Tracks

Mumbai: The video of a local train motorman stopping it to urinate on the tracks has gone viral on social media, prompting demand to install toilets in cabins of motormen and guards.

The incident occurred on Wednesday between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi railway stations, while the train was on its way to Mumbai, sources said.

An eyewitness who made the viral video, said he saw the train halting and the motorman alighting to urinate bang in front of the train.

A Twitter user Prasad PV tweeted: "Its not his fault!The Indian Railways are at fault for not providing toilets onboard the locomotive/engine. Dont understand why Swatch Bharat cant be implemented by a government organisation in such an important place and be human."

Another Twitter user Amit Rajendra Varade tweeted: "IR should install Toilets in cabins of Motorman & Guard. There is no option left than to urinate when bladder gets full. It's absolutely natural. Motorman has to drive Local Trains & Locomotives with full concentration carrying thousands of lives."