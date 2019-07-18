Motorman in Maharashtra Stops Train Midway to Urinate on Tracks
An eyewitness who made the viral video, said he saw the train halting and the motorman alighting to urinate bang in front of the train.
An eyewitness who made the viral video, said he saw the train halting and the motorman alighting to urinate bang in front of the train.
Mumbai: The video of a local train motorman stopping it to urinate on the tracks has gone viral on social media, prompting demand to install toilets in cabins of motormen and guards.
The incident occurred on Wednesday between Ulhasnagar and Vithalwadi railway stations, while the train was on its way to Mumbai, sources said.
An eyewitness who made the viral video, said he saw the train halting and the motorman alighting to urinate bang in front of the train.
A Twitter user Prasad PV tweeted: "Its not his fault!The Indian Railways are at fault for not providing toilets onboard the locomotive/engine. Dont understand why Swatch Bharat cant be implemented by a government organisation in such an important place and be human."
Another Twitter user Amit Rajendra Varade tweeted: "IR should install Toilets in cabins of Motorman & Guard. There is no option left than to urinate when bladder gets full. It's absolutely natural. Motorman has to drive Local Trains & Locomotives with full concentration carrying thousands of lives."
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300