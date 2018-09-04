GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mountain Out of a Molehill: Police Rush in to Find Rats Had Set Off the Burglar Alarm in UP Bank

The rodents accidentally breached the alarm system at a branch of the Indian Bank on Monday, making the siren go off, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Rats in a bank in neighbouring Shamli district made its burglar alarm go off, throwing police and authorities in a tizzy.

The rodents accidentally breached the alarm system at a branch of the Indian Bank on Monday, making the siren go off, police said.

They said there were no bank officials present, as it was a holiday on account of Janmashtami.

Local residents informed the branch manager and police, who rushed to the spot, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bank, barring some rats running around near the alarm system, Kumar said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
