In a first, the Uttarakhand government has opened 30 peaks for mountaineers and for trekkers in the Himalayan state. Thirty virgin Himalayan peaks will now be available for both Indian and foreign climbers. In addition to that, 10 trekking routes in the high-altitude mountains will now be made accessible to hikers.

The ministry of home affairs in 2019 had issued a circular for the opening of 137 peaks across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and J&K. However, the order could not be implemented immediately as the Uttarakhand forest department sought extra time to finalise the plan.

“Considering various factors, the forest department found 30 peaks appropriate for mountaineering and another 10 peaks for high altitude trekking. An order in this regard has been issued” said an official note.

Uttarakhand is home to some of the highest mountaineering peaks including Nanda Devi (7816 meters), Kamet (7756 meters), Trisul I (7120 meters), Trisul II (7074 meters).

Among the 30 new peaks that have been added are, Avalanche (6443 meters), Manda II (6529 meters) and Manda III (6510 meters), Kali Dhang (6373 meters), Bhirgu Parbat (6041 meters), Devtoli (6788 meters), Rishi Pahar (6992 meters), Rishi Kot (6236 meters), Garur Parbat (6504 meters), Sumeru Parbat (6330 meters), Dunagiri (7066 meters), Panchachuli-I (6904 meters), Panchachuli-II (6312), Panchachuli-III (6334), and Panchachuli-IV (6334) among others.

The 10 new trekking peaks are Bhagnyu, Lamchir, Lamchir South, Nar Parbat, Narayan Parbat, Nanda Lapak, Ratangarian, Yan Buk, Mahalay Parbat and Pawagarh.

Veteran mountaineer and president of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), Harshvanti Bisht, expressed his excitement over the news. She told IMF will share a 25% expedition fee with the Uttarakhand forest department.

RK Sudhansu, the principal secretary of the forest department said they will no longer levy a separate fee from the expedition groups keeping in line with the ministry of home affairs suggestion in 1994 that urged mountain states not to levy additional expedition fees for mountaineering groups in a bid to maintain uniformity.

Experts believe that dual expedition fee levied by both the IMF and the state government was forcing domestic and foreign groups to pick other Himalayan states for their expeditions and that the changes that are to be implemented could boost the Uttarakhand tourism industry immensely.

(With inputs from Sunil Navprabhat)

