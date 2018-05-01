English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Dalit Man Alleges He Was Forced to Drink Urine For Refusing to Harvest Crop
Sita Ram, 43, said the incident happened after he refused to harvest their crop in Azampur Bisauliya village. The incident allegedly happened on April 23, but an FIR was registered only on Saturday.
Sita Ram, a Dalit, accused men in UP of assaulting him and forcing urine down his throat for refusing to harvest their wheat crop.
New Delhi: Four men were arrested on Monday after a Dalit man accused them of assaulting him and forcing urine down his throat for refusing to harvest their wheat crop.
Sita Ram, 43, said the incident happened after he refused to harvest their crop in Azampur Bisauliya village. The incident allegedly happened on April 23, but an FIR was registered only on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Ashok Kumar, suspended Hajratpur police station house officer Rajesh Kumar for the delay in lodging the FIR.
“Vijay Singh wanted me to harvest his field. He didn’t want to do it himself because the weather was bad. When I refused, they started beating me… They also pulled my moustache and forced urine in my mouth,” said Ram.
The four arrested are: Vijay Singh, Vikram Singh, Sompal Singh and Pinku.
The SP confirmed that the “preliminary enquiry has found the allegation of assault to be true. Probe into the other allegations is on”.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
