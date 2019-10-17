Move on Article 370 is Foolproof, Will Pass All Legal Tests, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: What is likely to be the future of Jammu and Kashmir that is becoming a Union Territory on October 31 if the Supreme Court-headed bench hearing the case against the scrapping of the state’s special status delivers an order against the government?

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said he was personally involved in the bill that paved the way for abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the state and that it is absolutely foolproof.

In an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “Let me tell you and let me reassure the people of India that I was personally involved in the drafting of this bill. It will pass the muster of the court. Let whichever bench hear the case on the matter. I'm sure our bill and the manner in which we executed the whole process will not be questioned. I'm sure it will pass the legal test with 100 out of 100 marks.”

A five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the challenge mounted to the legal validity of the Centre's abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. On September 28, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had set up the bench comprising justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Shah also said that Article 370 was the root cause of terrorism in Kashmir and nullifying it has effectively struck at the basis of all terror operations in the Valley.

“Pakistan influenced the local youth because of the presence of Article 370. First, they incited the youth with ideas of secession, moving from demand of a separate state to ‘azaadi’. When that did not work out, they turned towards terrorism and handed them guns,” Shah said.

He said that since the 1990s, 40,000 people have been killed in the Valley and all this violence unfolded in Kashmir because Article 370 enabled it.

“If someone does a detailed study of this, you easily understand that Article 370 is responsible. We have tried to stop the root cause of terrorism by abrogating the article and in this direction, hopefully we will move with success.”

