Movement of Goods Resumes at West Bengal-Bangladesh Border: FIEO

Imports and exports of goods through trucks have resumed at West Bengal-Bangladesh land border after traders took the matter with the Centre and state authorities, FIEO said on Sunday.



The issue was flagged by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) last week in a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.



"We are getting reports that movement of trucks have started at the land borders. Both the sides are permitting the movement of trucks," FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said.



Trade was halted at India-Bangladesh land border ports at Petrapole and Ghojadanga (India) as well as Benapole and Bhomra (Bangladesh) ports as the West Bengal government was demanding that truck drivers coming from Bangladesh have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, before entering the state with goods.



"West Bengal has permitted imports via Petrapole. The border trade matter had been resolved," FIEO regional chairman Sushil Patwari said.



The federation also took the matter with the state government and held a meeting on Saturday over the matter, Sahai said.



Sahai said that last week trade was hindered at the land borders since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic despite the central government earmarked port and port-related activities and movement of goods to and from ports through container freight stations/inland container depot under essential category with adequate health safety protocols in place.



The bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh rose to USD 10.25 billion in 2018-19 from USD 9.3 billion in the previous fiscal.



About 60 per cent of exports and imports between the two countries take place through the land routes.



India's major export commodities to Bangladesh include raw cotton, cotton yarns, fabrics, iron and steel, petroleum products, auto and vehicle components, and spices.



The major items imported by India include ready made garments, vegetable oils, raw jute, jute yarns, and inorganic chemicals.