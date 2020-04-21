Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Movement of People Between Ghaziabad and Delhi Banned, Only Essential & Emergency Services Allowed: DM

There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open. Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared, the DM said.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Movement of People Between Ghaziabad and Delhi Banned, Only Essential & Emergency Services Allowed: DM
Long queues of vehicles seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad border. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Ghaziabad: The district administration on Tuesday banned the movement of people between Ghaziabad and Delhi as per lockdown orders, an official said.

However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will be allowed to move between the two cities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open. Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared, he said.

Two societies KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, while Islam nagar colony and ATS society of Indira puram have been sealed, the officer said.

Total 15 societies are sealed and declared hotspot, the DM said.

Pandey said till Monday evening, 311 samples were received by the health department, including from ATS society, and 307 tested COVID-19 negative and four positive.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres