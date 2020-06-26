Movement Restricted, Thermal Scanning at Entry & Exit: Gurugram Containment Zones under More Curbs till July 14

Sterner curbs will be placed on containments zones in Gurugram district, officials said on Friday. Gurgaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh spelt out the administration's plans to tackle the COVID-19 spread in the Haryana's worst-hit district during a press meet.

The fresh restrictions in the 'Large Outbreak Regions' of Gurugram will be imposed from Saturday till July 14.

Singh addressed the press conference in Gurgaon along with Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitika Gehlot.

Gurgaon has emerged as the worst-hit district in Haryana with nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus infection and 81 fatalities so far.

After reporting around 150 cases daily for several days, the prevalence of infection, however, has shown a comparative stabilizing trend with only around 100 cases being reported for the last three to four days.

Amid reports that there could be limited lockdown in Gurgaon, Khatri said no lockdown is to be imposed in the district, which, however, will face sterner curbs on its containment zones, numbering 107 at present. He said intensive screening will be done to check the health of people living in those areas.

Out of the total 4,944 cases in the district, 3,267 people have been cured.

He said that there has also been an increase in testing and on an average, 700 samples are being tested daily.

RTPCR testing machines have also been installed in the civil hospital and rapid antigen test kits have also been received by the district.

The official said five private labs have been issued show-cause notices by the district civil surgeon for not taking correct address and phone numbers of suspected patients during sample collection.

Apart from this, 800 challans have been issued by the Municipal Corporation to those violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks and so far, a fine of Rs 4 lakh has been recovered on account of lockdown breaches.

Besides, five FIRs have been registered against those who were allegedly found spreading rumours about COVID-19 in the public.